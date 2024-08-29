Sullivan met with Xi Jinping: They discussed, among other things, war in Ukraine

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the White House press service.

The Biden administration noted that the meeting was part of efforts to maintain communication channels and manage relations between the United States and China.

"The two sides discussed the continued implementation of the commitments made by President Biden and President Xi at the Woodside

Summit in November 2023, including on the fight against drugs, military-to-military communication, security, and AI risks," the statement said.

Sullivan and Xi Jinping also discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea.

In the coming weeks, Joe Biden and the Chinese leader are scheduled to have a telephone conversation.

