AFU General Staff: 98 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy is particularly active in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 98. The occupiers continue to use aviation, including GABs, and carry out attacks in all directions, especially in Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The occupants do not stop using artillery and aircraft in the northern regions of Ukraine. The areas of Bratenytsia, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Dmytrivka, Prohres, Studenok, Ponomarenky and Khrinivka were hit by enemy shelling. Vodolahy, Bilopillia, Mykytivka and Bondarivshchyna came under enemy air strikes. So far, five air strikes involving 16 GABs have been reported. Moreover, the enemy aviation does not stop bombing its territory, having carried out 11 air strikes today, dropping 16 bombs on the Kursk region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Two combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops prevented a Russian attack near Vovchansk. Another enemy attack is being repelled in the same location.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. Another five attacks are ongoing near Miasozharivka, Kolisnykivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Lozova.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meetings on front and long-range weapons: Pokrovsk and Toretsk receive most attention

Hostilities in Donbas

The enemy's attack near Makiivka continues in the Lyman direction. Since the beginning of the day, Defense Forces units have repelled 12 aggressor assaults in this area near Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers failed in three attempts to storm our positions near Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka. At the moment, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, four attacks were repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by attack aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops nine times. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk and Sukha Balka.

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, six firefights are ongoing in the area of Krasnohorivka. Eleven enemy attacks were repelled near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy assaults towards Kostiantynivka were repelled. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to break through our defenses in the direction of Vuhledar and Vodiane, where six enemy attacks are currently underway.

Read more: Russia shows no readiness for peace talks - Sikorski

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, three unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no active occupiers' actions have been recorded so far.

"The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive," the General Staff assured.