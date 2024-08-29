Russians shell Ukrainiansk and Kostiantynivka: one person was killed and eight wounded

On August 29, Russian troops shelled the towns of Ukrainsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery. One person was killed and eight were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"On August 29, 2024, the occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of the town of Ukrainsk. A married couple of 56 and 62 years old were injured as a result of the hit. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries," the statement said.

Also, the Russian Armed Forces struck with cannon artillery at Konstiantynivka, hitting the central part of the town.

Four women aged 53, 55, 77 and 84 sustained injuries of varying severity. They were provided with medical aid. Apartment and private houses, cars, power, gas and water supply lines were damaged.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 8 civilians are wounded. PHOTO

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Update

Later, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote: "At least 1 person was killed and 6 wounded in the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The town came under artillery fire again this afternoon. Russians hit residential buildings: 5 multi-storey buildings, 1 private house, a gas pipeline, a power line and a car were damaged."

As a reminder, on August 24, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka: 5 people were killed and 6 wounded