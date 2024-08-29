Tomorrow, power will be cut off throughout day. Most of time - from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, 30 August, power outages will be applied throughout the day.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., there will be three outage queues. From 06:00 to 09:00 a.m., from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., and from 21:00 to 12:00 a.m., two stages will be in effect. At other times of the day, one outage queue will be applied," the statement said.

Ukrenergo noted that the scope of the restrictions may change and urged to follow the messages of Ukrenergo and regional power distribution companies.

As reported, on the afternoon of 29 August, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and partially Donetsk regions.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, said that it would be possible to avoid power outages in winter if the temperature is above freezing.

As reported, on Monday, 26 August, Ukraine suffered one of the largest Russian attacks, with the occupation forces launching at least 127 missiles and 109 drones into the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 regions were affected by a massive enemy attack on 26 August. According to him, the occupiers again targeted energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo instructed to introduce emergency power outages across the country. Later, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the shelling had caused a difficult situation in the energy sector.