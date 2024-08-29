Together we can develop innovative approaches to strengthen AFU, - Ministry of Defense on cooperation with Australia

Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa and Dmytro Klimenkov met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Australian Senate, Shadow Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham. The parties discussed Ukraine's military needs and prospects for expanding bilateral defense cooperation.

Balanutsa informed the Australian delegation about the needs of the Ukrainian army and expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and within international alliances. Also in the context of global security challenges.

The deputy minister invited Australia to join the mine action coalition in support of the Defense Forces and to invest in Ukraine's military industry.

"We are convinced that Australia can make a significant contribution to Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression, particularly in the areas of defense, economy, training and experience exchange," Balanutsa said.

He also emphasized the proposal to the Australian government to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

According to the defense ministry, as of the end of August 2024, total assistance from Australia amounted to A$1.3 billion, of which A$1.1 billion was allocated for military support.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klymenkov said: "Ukraine is sincerely grateful to Australia for its unwavering political, humanitarian and military support. Australia remains the largest non-NATO military contributor to Ukraine, which demonstrates its determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight for freedom and democracy."

"We are ready for a close dialogue with our Australian partners to jointly find effective solutions in the field of defense and security. Together we will be able to develop innovative approaches that will help strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine," summarized Dmytro Klymenkov.