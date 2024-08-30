On 3 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia. This is his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.

In 2022, Mongolia ratified the Rome Statute, and in 2023, a representative of the country was elected as an ICC judge for 2 years.

The newspaper notes that Putin's visit to Mongolia will be the dictator's first trip to a country that is to arrest him under a warrant issued in 2023 by the ICC in The Hague.

Officially, the Kremlin has not commented on the possibility of arresting Putin, who is accused of war crimes by the ICC.

The dictator's visit will take place at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The Russian president will take part in celebrations marking the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian military over the Japanese on the Khalkhyn Gol River.

As you know, on 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The aforementioned arrest warrants were issued on the basis of petitions filed by the prosecutor's office on 22 February 2023.

