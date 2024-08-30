Air strike on Sumy on 30 August: death toll rises to two (updated)

A woman who was injured as a result of an air strike by Russian occupiers on the city of Sumy on 30 August died in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Updated at 12:45 pm. The prosecutor's office clarified that the body of another victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found under the rubble at the enterprise.

"A 48-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries during an air strike on the city of Sumy on 30 August 2024," the statement said.

According to OC "North", ten people were wounded in the Russian strike.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the occupiers attacked an enterprise that produces packaging for baby food, juices, household chemicals, etc.

The strike also caused a fire, so air quality measurements are being taken in Sumy due to smoke.

Experts from the Sumy Regional Centre for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to stay indoors and close the windows.

Earlier it was reported that last night, on 30 August, the occupiers carried out an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, which resulted in a fire.