EU has prepared about 700,000 shells for Ukraine, goal of 1 million has not been reached, production continues - Borrell

The European Union supplied Ukraine with about 700,000 155-mm artillery shells out of the promised million.

This was stated by the high representative of the EU Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are now at the level of approximately 700,000 155-mm shells. We are not yet at the target, but the West is increasing its capabilities," the diplomat noted.

According to Borrell, the industry of the EU countries is still increasing capacity, so the production of ammunition continues.

"I want to insist that we will support Ukraine, we foresee the possibility of targeting the territory of Russia," he added.

