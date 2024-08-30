EU countries have trained 60 thousand Ukrainian military, - German Defense Ministry

The European Union has already trained and educated approximately 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and this number will grow.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by German Defense Ministry Secretary of State Thomas Hitschler.

"We have trained this (60,000 people - ed.) number of soldiers within the framework of the European Union. They will return to Ukraine after the training. And Germany will train another 10 thousand soldiers from Ukraine by the end of this year," the official said on the sidelines of the meeting of EU defense ministers.

At the ministerial meeting, EU High Representative Josep Borrell added that the EU would increase this figure.

"But we will tell you how much after the meeting. We will discuss the possibility of opening a coordination center in Kyiv to strengthen our coordination with the Ukrainian armed forces, but there is no full agreement on training Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian soil with European instructors," the diplomat added.

