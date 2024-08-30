It is important to create "security belt" over western regions of Ukraine - Umierov

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov took part in an informal meeting of EU defense ministers.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I informed my partners about the current situation at the front and the priority needs for effective defense against the aggressor. We discussed the need to strengthen our air defense, emphasized the importance of creating a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine. This issue is critical for the protection of our infrastructure and civilians," the statement said.

According to Umierov, he also emphasized the importance of increasing investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

"We have our own powerful industry that needs support and cooperation with European partners. This will contribute to the joint strengthening of Europe's security and defense capabilities," the Minister added.

Read more: EU will discuss increasing military training mission for Ukraine - Borrell