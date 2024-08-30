Ukraine should make full use of potential provided by its Western partners - Pavel

Ukraine should make full use of the potential provided by its Western partners. In particular, it is about airplanes and missiles.

Czech President Petr Pavel said this in a commentary to Radio Liberty on the sidelines of the Globsec security conference in Prague, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists asked the Czech president whether NATO countries should help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles over the skies in western Ukraine.

In response, he said that the partners should not impose restrictions on the use of the transferred aircraft and missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"I think we have to ensure that Ukraine can fully use the potential provided by Western countries. I mean, we shouldn't impose any restrictions on the use of aircraft and missiles, because it needs it for successful self-defense," Pavel said.

In addition, he said that Western countries should lift all restrictions on the use of air defense in order to successfully defend Ukraine's skies.

Earlier, the Czech president said that partners should continue to provide sufficient and predictable support to Ukraine to achieve a sustainable and just peace.

