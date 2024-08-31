Czech Republic does not impose any restrictions on use of its military equipment by Ukraine - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Lipavsky

The Czech Republic does not impose any restrictions on Ukraine regarding the use of the weapons it supplies, but it understands the attitude of some allies on this issue differently.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to ČTK, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky said this at the GLOBSEC conference.

"On the other hand, let's be honest: state-of-the-art weapons systems that have a long-range or put suppliers in certain strategic dilemmas do not come from the Czech Republic either," he added.

Lipavsky cited as an example the long-range ATAMCS missiles that Ukraine received from the USA and the German Taurus missiles that Berlin has so far refused to hand over.

"I think that Ukraine should be able to use these systems, but I leave it to the discretion of the allies. I never criticize these countries. They ask themselves questions that we cannot even ask," said the Czech Foreign Minister.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against aggression.

"It is better if a plane with a missile or a bomb does not even take off than to try to shoot down a plane or a missile that is already flying towards the target. Russia has no right to attack Ukraine. This is ordinary Russian imperialism. We must stop it in the bud," concluded Lipavsky.

It will be recalled that Lipavsky stated that Russia's military plans are not limited to the seizure of Ukraine.