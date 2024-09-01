Destroyed 8 out of 11 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

On the night of September 1, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine again - using an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, this time the occupiers attacked Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agrarian sector, in particular in the Mykolaiv and Sumy regions.

What did the Ukrainian air defense manage to shoot down?

As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile forces, radio-electronic warfare means of the Air Force, and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, eight attack UAVs were shot down within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.