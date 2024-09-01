Russian strike on Kharkiv: over 40 injured, including 7 children, damaged shopping center, sports facilities and houses

As a result of today's attacks by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including a shopping center, a sports infrastructure facility, and residential buildings.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Updated information

Later, he clarified that the number of victims had increased to 13. According to him, two doctors are among the wounded, and one is in serious condition.

In his turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov informs that there are nine wounded in the Saltivka district and six in Nemyshlianskyi district. The total number at this moment is 15.

There are 22 injured in Saltivka district, two of them are in serious condition," Terekhov said at 14.15.

As of 14.26, the number of injured increased to at least 25. People continue to seek medical assistance.

"The damage includes a Nova Poshta office, shops, a sports complex, a shopping centre, and cars. The enemy targeted only civilian infrastructure. Liquidation of the consequences is ongoing," emphasised Syniehubov.

According to the RMA, as of 14.45, there are 29 victims. No one was killed.

"Two adults and two children are in serious condition among the 29 injured. The type of attack was a rocket attack. Details are under investigation. The strikes hit 3 locations: Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping centre in Saltivka district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of wounded as a result of the Russian missile strike had increased to 41. Among them are five children.

Later, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said that the number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian missile strike had increased to 44. Among them are seven children, the youngest victim is only three months old.

At 18:44, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured in the massive attack in Kharkiv had increased to 47. As mentioned earlier, seven of them are children.

Three people were rescued from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had struck about 10 times in Kharkiv, there were casualties and fires.