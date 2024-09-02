Zelenskyy is asked to reduce mobilisation age to 50: petition collects necessary signatures

A petition to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for a reduction in the mobilisation age for men from 60 to 50 years old received the required 25,000 votes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant petition, which was registered on the website of the Presidential Office.

The petition was registered on 5 July by Andriy Azarov.

"Appeal to the President of Ukraine to reduce the mobilisation age for men from 60 to 50 years in order to improve the economic situation in the country," the petition reads.

The application is currently pending.

As a reminder, on 2 April 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law reducing the mobilisation age from 27 to 25 years.

Earlier, Defence Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin said that there is no urgent need to lower the mobilisation age.

