Russians hit private house and civilian infrastructure with "Shaheds" in Kharkiv

On the night of 2 September, Russians attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds, and several hits were recorded in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Several hits were recorded in Kharkiv. There is damage to a private house and other civilian infrastructure. At the moment, there are no casualties," said Syniehubov.

Earlier, he warned that Russian Shaheds were circling Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said that two shaheds had been recorded: in the Kyivskyi district of the city - in a private residential building, and in the Slobidskyi district - near an educational institution.

"There were no preliminary injuries," he added.

