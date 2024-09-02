Ukrainian Defence Forces complete clearing of Mala Loknya-Pohrebky line in Kursk region - DeepState. MAP
The Ukrainian Defence Forces completed the clearing of the Mala Loknya-Pohrebky line in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, while the occupiers advanced in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
The enemy occupied Dolynivka, and advanced near Makiivka and Toretsk.
