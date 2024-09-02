Day in Donetsk region: Russia fired on 4 districts. 5 people were killed, 11 were wounded

During the day, Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 9 times, killing 5 people and injuring 11.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

Volnovakha district

7 houses were destroyed in Vuhledar community, a house in Bohoyavlenka was damaged.

Pokrovsk district

4 people were killed and 10 injured in Kurakhove. More than 20 houses were also damaged. In Hannivka and Hirnyk, 1 house was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Torske of the Lyman community, 6 houses were destroyed. In Yablunivka of the Illinivska community, 5 facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person died in Petrivka of the Toretsk community and a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 3 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged, and 1 more house was damaged in Serebryanka.

During the day, the Russian Federation fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 3,444 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 294 children.

On 1 September, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Kurakhove and 1 in Petrivka. Another 11 people were injured in the region.

