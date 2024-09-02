Poland should shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine - Sikorski

Countries bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian drones and missiles before they enter their airspace.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Poland is obliged to ensure the safety of its citizens, despite fears that intercepting Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine could draw NATO into a war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Membership in NATO does not cancel the responsibility of each country to protect its own airspace - it is our own constitutional duty. Personally, I believe that when enemy missiles are heading towards our airspace, it will be legitimate self-defence (to shoot them down), because once they cross our airspace, the risk of someone being injured by the debris is significant," the prime minister added.

Earlier, the Polish Defence Ministry said it would not shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

