Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never refused to negotiate peace with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"Russia has never refused to hold peace talks, but we need to deal with the bandits who have entered the country," the president of the occupying country said.

According to Putin, Russia will "deal with Ukrainian bandits in the Kursk region" who "sought to destabilise the situation in the border area".

The dictator also said that the Ukrainian authorities were allegedly not interested in ending the fighting because they "do not want to hold presidential elections".

