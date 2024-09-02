Stefanishyna on negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in EU: Bilateral meetings on legislation screening have begun

Negotiations in all areas of Ukraine's accession to the EU are on schedule for 2024-2025.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"We fully opened the entire negotiation process on 25 June this year. This means that we can negotiate on any number of areas of the future agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU, depending on the capacity of both Ukraine and the European Commission to do so," she said.

According to her, this process has not been put on the back burner and bilateral meetings on legislative screening have been held since 8 July, after the opening of the negotiations.

"And all bilateral negotiations in all areas are already underway, they are embedded in a certain calendar for 24-25 years," Stefanishyna explained.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that negotiations are opened in clusters, which means 6-7 sections, depending on the direction.

"In 2025, we will definitely start negotiations on the 'fundamental rules' cluster. This is a block without which it is impossible to talk about any political decisions. We need to be ready to legally become part of the single market and meet the political criteria of the rule of law. This is an ongoing work, and 2025 may be marked by the fact that we will move to the stage of finalising negotiating positions on all sections," Stefanishyna added.