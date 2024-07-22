Stefanishyna on Ukraine’s membership in EU: There is still lot of work to be done

Ukraine still has a lot of work to do as part of the European integration process, but this process will not take long.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine has a lot of work ahead of it to become capable of joining the EU and being part of the internal market. She noted that regardless of the political will, it is impossible to become a member of a political bloc if you do not meet its criteria.

"This is the most important time for us to be ready, to be able to open all the clusters and sections on accession, as well as the screening process," she added.

Stefanishyna added that Ukraine's integration, in her opinion, will not take long, as the country is not new to the European integration process.

"We have 10 years of experience with the Association Agreement, as well as numerous elements of sectoral integration that go beyond the agreement itself, which is the most ambitious agreement the EU has ever concluded with a third country," she said.

Earlier, Censor.NET informed that bilateral meetings between Ukraine and the European Commission have begun as part of the legislation screening process.

As a reminder, on June 25, Luxembourg hosted the first Intergovernmental Conference, which officially launched negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.