First intergovernmental conference on Ukraine’s accession to EU started in Luxembourg

On 25 June, the first Intergovernmental Conference, which officially launches negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, began in Luxembourg.

The conference began with a speech by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal via video link.

"We are well aware that there is still a lot of work to be done. We are ready for it. We have demonstrated that we can move quickly and achieve the impossible. Today's event clearly demonstrates this," said the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Shmyhal also stressed that Ukraine's future membership in the EU is the best response to Europe's current challenges and a "unique opportunity" to strengthen the EU.

"We believe that helping Ukraine defeat the Russian aggressor and overcome the challenges of post-war reconstruction will be Europe's greatest achievement in recent decades," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal was followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Aggie Labib. As you know, Belgium holds the presidency of the EU Council this half of the year.

"On behalf of the European Union, I am pleased to welcome distinguished representatives of Ukraine here today at the opening of negotiations on your country's accession to the EU," European Pravda quoted the diplomat as saying.

The Ukrainian delegation to the conference is headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

