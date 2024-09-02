Occupiers shelled Bilopillia and villages of Hurynivka and Morocha in Sumy region at night, there are victims

At night, Russian invaders attacked Bilopillia with a guided aerial bomb and shelled the villages of Hurynivka and Morocha.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the head of the Bilopil community, Yurii Zarko.

According to him, on 2 September at around 03:00, the Russian army shelled Bilopillia with a guided aerial bomb. It hit a two-storey house.

"It is completely destroyed, probably beyond repair. People were there, but fortunately they were not injured. 12 surrounding houses were also damaged."

The Russian army also shelled the village of Hurynivka with guided aerial bombs and cluster munitions, hitting the house of culture. Later, the village was hit a second time, and a man was wounded. He was hospitalised. The village of Morocha in the Bilopillia community was also shelled, with some houses damaged.