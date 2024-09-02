Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Schoof hold talks in Zaporizhzhia, few dozen kilometers from front

On 2 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia.

"We talked with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands about how to increase protection against Russian terror and bring a just peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, the key topics of the talks were air defence, the supply of additional Patriot systems and missiles, the expansion of our F-16 fleet, as well as defence packages for Ukraine: shells, equipment, and sanctions against Russia.

"All that prevents Russia from opening new fronts for Ukraine. And today there is a new package of support from the Netherlands - with a focus on energy needs. Thank you for that. All this works together to ensure that we maintain normal life in Ukraine: social activity, economic activity - and that our people can return to Ukraine from abroad. The more tangible Ukraine's resilience is, the more of our people will be able to return home," the Head of State summed up.

Earlier, Dick Schooff announced a new package of support for Ukraine worth more than €200 million. This assistance will be primarily aimed at protecting and repairing energy infrastructure.