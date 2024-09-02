One woman is injured as result of artillery shelling of Selydove in Donetsk region

On September 2, Russians shelled Selydove in еthe Donetsk region with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Selydove MMA.

"At about 5:30 p.m., Russian occupation forces shelled the town of Selydove with artillery. A local resident, a woman born in 1976, was wounded: Mine-blast trauma, left facial laceration, facial abrasions," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. A 78-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy shelling.

