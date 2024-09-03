Economic booking may be introduced this year - "servant of people" Hetmantsev

The issue of economic booking cannot be resolved without exacerbating social contradictions in the country.

This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Finance Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, Censor.NET reports.

In response to the question of whether it is possible to introduce economic booking this year, the MP said: "Yes".

At the same time, Hetmantsev said that "this is a complex socio-political decision".

"Because this approach divides people in times of war. In addition, there is the issue of the perception of this decision by the military, which is very important in the context of demobilisation, which we cannot physically do. This is a very socially sensitive issue," the MP said.

Hetmantsev considers this one of the most difficult issues in 5 years.

"It is impossible to solve it in a way that would make everyone happy. There are many issues that cannot be resolved in this way. But this issue cannot be resolved in a way that does not exacerbate social contradictions in the country," he explained.

According to him, there should be a criterion for booking in the form of a "white" salary.

"For any booking option, whether it is for the entire economy or for individual industries, as is currently done. This will contribute to de-shadowing and bringing salaries out of the 'shadows'. And in this context, it is the right decision," Hetmantsev said.

