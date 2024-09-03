Safety of Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat: shelling damaged one of overhead lines supplying plant - "Energoatom"

Zaporizhzhia NPP is again in the high-risk area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of "Energoatom".

As noted, ZNPP is currently connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power line.

"On 2 September 2024, Russian shelling damaged one of the two external overhead lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power grid to meet its own needs.

In case of damage to the second line, an emergency will arise due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and fuel pools of the ZNPP," the statement said.

When will the line be repaired?

Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to inspect the damage and start repairing the line, as there is a real threat of repeated shelling by Russian troops. The line will be repaired as soon as the specialists are guaranteed safety.