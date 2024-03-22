There is threat of blackout at ZNPP - Energoatom

During the Russian missile attack on Ukraine, one of the lines connecting Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid was disconnected. Now the plant is powered by only one line.

This was reported by Energoatom, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on 22 March 2024, during a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine at 5:10 am, the external overhead line of OHL 750kV Dniprovska connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP to the integrated power system of Ukraine was disconnected.

Currently, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid only by the Zaporizhzhia TPP-Ferrosplavna OHL-330kV power line," the statement said.

This line was out of service for a long time due to damage caused by Russian shelling. It was recently repaired by Ukrainian power engineers.

"This situation is extremely dangerous and threatens to cause an emergency. If the last line of communication with the national power grid is disconnected, ZNPP will be in another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions for safe operation of the plant," said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced eight full blackouts and one partial blackout, with emergency diesel generators and safety systems being launched. In the event of their failure, this could lead to a nuclear and radiation accident.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy sector

On the morning of 22 March, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipro regions. Schedules of emergency power outages are introduced in the Sumy region.

This is the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times.