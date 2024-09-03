Terrible day for Poltava region. All relevant services are working on spot - RMA

Today is a terrible day in the Poltava region because of a Russian missile strike.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A terrible day for Poltava region. There are no details about the security situation.

All relevant services are working on the spot. The well-coordinated actions of rescuers and medics have saved many lives today. Many Poltava residents are donating blood to help the wounded. As of now, we have everything we need to transfuse blood components. You can become a donor any day during the week," he said.

Read more: Rada appealed to G7 to allow use of Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia

Pronin also expressed his sincere condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones today.

"The enemy is using any means to make Ukraine more painful and disorientate Ukrainians. Please trust only trusted sources and help everyone who is saving lives," he added.