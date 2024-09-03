Rada appealed to G7 to allow use of Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has asked the G7 countries to allow strikes on military targets in Russia.

This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

The text of the appeal is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

"To lift all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western-made weapons to strike all legitimate military targets in the Russian Federation, which are used to attack the Ukrainian military, civilians and critical infrastructure," the appeal says.

The parliamentarians also called for speeding up the process of providing Ukraine with air defence systems to deter Russian terror, as well as intensifying efforts to provide Ukraine with international military assistance, in particular, to reduce the time it takes to get it to Ukraine, in order to increase the effectiveness of the fight against the aggressor state.

