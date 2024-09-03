Occupiers executed three Ukrainian POWs by shooting in Toretsk direction - Prosecutor General’s Office

Russians executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war by shooting in Donetsk region. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The Russian armed forces systematically and cynically violate international humanitarian law. On 3 September 2024, the Telegram channel published information about the alleged execution by shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces," law enforcement officers said.

According to the prosecutor's office, three soldiers from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades came out of the basement of the house with their hands up when the enemy came almost close to them. The occupiers laid them face down on the ground and almost immediately shot them in the back.

"The intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime. The information disseminated is currently being verified. A number of investigative (search) actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the PGO added.

