In south, 89 occupiers and 11 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 89 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 89 people.

The Russians also lost 11 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

6 artillery systems;

3 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 3 observation points, 3 dugouts, 1 firing position, and 2 generators.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 620,350 Russian invaders.