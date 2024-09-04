Ireland has accepted 109 thousand Ukrainian refugees since beginning of full-scale war, - Prime Minister Harris

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 109,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland.

This was stated by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 4 September, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

"Ireland will always support people from Ukraine. According to our data, 109,000 Ukrainians have come to Ireland. This is approximately 2% of our population," the Irish Prime Minister said.

Harris noted that the Irish government regularly reviews its support for asylum seekers and refugees. He also stressed that the "right to work, food and shelter" for Ukrainians in Ireland remains unchanged.

On Wednesday, 4 September, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris arrived in Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.