European Commission analyzes Hungary’s decision to limit aid to Ukrainian refugees

The European Commission is analyzing the Hungarian government's decision to suspend social benefits for Ukrainian refugees who came from areas not affected by the war.

This was announced at a briefing by EC spokesperson Anita Hipper, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are aware of this ruling, and we are looking into it. But let me reiterate the EU's position, which is that the EU is united in providing protection to all those fleeing Putin's bombs. That is what we have done and continue to do for the Ukrainian people, and we will continue to provide protection for as long as it takes," said Hipper.

She clarified that the temporary protection granted by the EU to Ukrainian refugees provides access to rights in the EU and all its member states, including the right to reside, access to the labor market, housing, social security, medical and other assistance.

"This document has just entered into force, and we will need to contact the Hungarian authorities to clarify the details and implications," added Hipper.

As a reminder, on August 21, a new government decree came into force in Hungary, which tightens requirements for refugees from Ukraine. Budapest has stipulated that the right to state support, which includes free housing and a basic monthly amount, is retained only for Ukrainians whose last official address in Ukraine was in the area where the fighting took place.