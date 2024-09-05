Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned, probably because the West has not granted Ukraine permission to strike with long-range weapons on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph reports.

"Dmytro Kuleba was one of the most recognisable members of the Cabinet, but his requests for air defence systems and an easing of restrictions on Western missiles have gone unheeded in recent months," the newspaper writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the ministerial reshuffle will "give new strength" to Ukrainian institutions. And this wave of resignations comes at a dangerous time for Ukraine, with Russia making significant gains in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

According to the newspaper, Kuleba was tasked with convincing Ukraine's Western partners - mainly the United States and the United Kingdom - to authorize long-range missile strikes against targets deep in Russian territory.

The minister has also been leading Kyiv's efforts to obtain additional Patriot batteries to protect against Russian attacks.

Last week, he accused allies of failing to fulfill their promises to provide the systems.

However, Ukrainian media reported that the Verkhovna Rada postponed the resignation of the foreign minister at a meeting on Wednesday. No reasons were given for the decision. According to media reports, Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Foreign Minister, is likely to succeed Kuleba.

As a reminder, on the morning of 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a letter of resignation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

However, according to Censor.NET journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko, today the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba because there might not have been enough votes from the "Servant of the People" party, and 12 MPs from the OPFL left the session hall to attend Surkis's birthday party.

