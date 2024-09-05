Putin calls seizure of Donbas primary goal in war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called the occupation of Donbas the primary goal in the war.

He said this during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's goal was to make us nervous, fuss, move troops from one area to another, and stop our offensive in key areas, especially in Donbas, the liberation (occupation - Ed.) of which is our primary goal," Russian propaganda media quoted him as saying.

Read more: Main task is to prevent Russia from fully occupying Donbas - Zelenskyy

He also said that Russia has never refused to negotiate on Ukraine, but only on the basis of the "Istanbul agreements".