ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11681 visitors online
News
3 220 38
cadres (37) Ministry for Veterans Affairs (25) Oleksandr Porkhun (5)

President entrusted me with position in Office of President - acting head of Ministry of Veterans Porkhun

Порхун продовжить роботу в Офісі Президента

Acting Minister of Veterans' Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun will be transferred to the President's Office.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The President entrusted me with a position in the Presidential Office. I will continue to work, among other things, on the issues and problems of veterans, as well as the families of the fallen defenders of Ukraine! I am honoured!" he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada, at the suggestion of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, received a submission from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the appointment of new ministers. 

The proposal is to appoint Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans' Affairs.

Read more: Shmyhal submits to Rada motion to appoint 8 new ministers

Порхун перейде на роботу в Офіс Президента

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 