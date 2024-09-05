President entrusted me with position in Office of President - acting head of Ministry of Veterans Porkhun
Acting Minister of Veterans' Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun will be transferred to the President's Office.
"The President entrusted me with a position in the Presidential Office. I will continue to work, among other things, on the issues and problems of veterans, as well as the families of the fallen defenders of Ukraine! I am honoured!" he said.
Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada, at the suggestion of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, received a submission from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the appointment of new ministers.
The proposal is to appoint Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans' Affairs.
