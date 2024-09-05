President entrusted me with position in Office of President - acting head of Ministry of Veterans Porkhun

Acting Minister of Veterans' Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun will be transferred to the President's Office.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The President entrusted me with a position in the Presidential Office. I will continue to work, among other things, on the issues and problems of veterans, as well as the families of the fallen defenders of Ukraine! I am honoured!" he said.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada, at the suggestion of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, received a submission from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the appointment of new ministers.

The proposal is to appoint Natalia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans' Affairs.

