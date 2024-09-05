Shmyhal submits to Rada motion to appoint 8 new ministers

At the suggestion of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, which acts as a coalition, the Verkhovna Rada received a motion from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to appoint new ministers.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

It is proposed to appoint:

Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice

Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development

Vitaliy Koval as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food

Matviy Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports

Svitlana Hrynchuk as Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

Nataliia Kalmykova as Minister of Veterans Affairs

Minister for Strategic Industries - Herman Smetanin

Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

What is known about changes in the government

On Wednesday, 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of several ministers.

In particular, the parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries and Industry. The decision was supported by 243 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. 244 MPs voted "in favour".

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Justice Minister Denys Maliuska. 249 MPs voted "in favour".

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Instead, there were no votes for the resignation of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. She remains in office for now. The Verkhovna Rada also failed to uphold the decision to dismiss Koval from the post of head of the State Property Fund.

The Rada has not yet voted on the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who submitted his resignation today.

