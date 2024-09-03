Major government reset can be expected this week. More than half of Cabinet will undergo personnel changes - Arakhamia

A "big reset" will begin in the Cabinet of Ministers next week.

This was stated by the head of the ruling Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet of Ministers will be changed. Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow, a day of appointments," Arakhamia said.

The final list of changes will be determined at a meeting of the faction (Servant of the People - Ed.) on 4 September.

As previously reported, the heads of three ministries submitted their resignations to the Verkhovna Rada, and the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine also submitted his resignation.