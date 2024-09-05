ENG
Dictator Putin threatens to strike Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has accused Kyiv of allegedly "striking" the Kursk nuclear power plant and threatened to strike Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

According to Censor.NET, citing the propaganda outlet "RIA Novosti", the dictator said this at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Putin called the strikes on the Kursk nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian Armed Forces "very dangerous terrorist acts" and suggested that Europe "imagine the consequences of a mirror response".

"The enemy tried to distract Russia from its offensive in Donbas by attacking the Kursk region, but it failed," the dictator said.

