Rada appoints Sybiha as foreign minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Andriy Sybiha as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 258 MPs.

What is known about Andriy Sybiha

He started working in diplomatic positions in 1997.

In 1997-1998, he was an attaché, third and later second secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He also worked as First Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 1998 to 2002, he held the positions of Second and First Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland.

From 2003 to 2008, he held senior positions in the Treaty and Legal Directorate (later the Department) of the MFA. He was the head of the division and deputy director of the department.

Sybiha also worked as Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland. He was the Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 2016 to 2021, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey.

In May 2021, Sybiha was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. There, he was in charge of foreign policy and strategic partnership development.

Since 2024, he has served as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

