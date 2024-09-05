Evacuation from Pokrovsk and surrounding communities continues: trains will run until September 11 - Ukrzaliznytsia

Trains from Lviv and Kyiv to Pokrovsk will continue to run up to and including September 11.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is noted that evacuation from Pokrovsk and the surrounding communities continues: schedules and boarding points are constantly updated to minimize risks.

"Free evacuation flights for residents of the frontline areas of Donetsk region continue to run every day. Together with the Donetsk Military Administration, we urge all residents to hurry up and not expose themselves and those who are evacuating to greater danger. People are being gathered at designated safe points (for more details, please call the relevant hotlines at the end of this post), and the places of boarding rail transport will vary from now on to comply with safety protocols. In particular, today's evacuation flight will depart from Pavlohrad," Ukrzaliznytsia informs.

Watch more: Six occupiers surrender after drone attack near Kurakhove, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Also, for security reasons, in coordination with the Donetsk military administration, Ukrzaliznytsia is making adjustments to regular train schedules in Donetsk region:

The daily scheduled flight from Lviv and Kyiv to Pokrovsk continues to operate until 11.09 inclusive to provide transportation for passengers who have already purchased tickets. At the same time, sales are open until 06.09 inclusive from Lviv and Kyiv and until 07.09 inclusive from Pokrovsk. Tickets can be found in all official sales channels of Ukrzaliznytsia. So if you need to pick up someone from the Pokrovsk district and travel to safer areas, please do not hesitate. In the future, until the security situation improves, only evacuation flights with appropriate registration will be available;

In order to minimize the risks for passengers and train crews, on some days the trips will be combined (train + bus) depending on the operational situation on the ground, but we guarantee that we will bring everyone.

Read more: Over past two days, Russians have not advanced in Pokrovsk direction - Zelenskyy

Suburban trains will continue to run in the region, but decisions on their destination will be made on a daily basis depending on the operational situation, and all announcements will be made on the spot at the departure stations.

Earlier it was reported that evacuation trains will no longer depart from Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, starting from September 5.

Watch more: Why is Pokrovsk being surrendered? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO