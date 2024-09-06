Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 330 times in one day, launched almost 190 drones

During the day, the occupiers shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 330 times.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians attacked the region from aircraft, drones of various modifications, MLRS and artillery.

Thus, Russian troops carried out 2 air strikes on Bilohiria.

In addition, 186 UAVs of various modifications attacked Biliaivka, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novodanylivka.

Three MLRS attacks also hit Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

Russia conducted 139 artillery attacks on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Novodarivka.

There were 21 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

