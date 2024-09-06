ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12059 visitors online
News War
18 682 130
Zelenskyi (5477) Ramstein (61)

Let’s make sure that Russian aggression ends this autumn - Zelenskyy at "Ramstein"

Зеленський закликав партнерів допомогти закінчити війну цієї осені

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help end the war this autumn.

The head of state said this at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, Censor.NET reports.

"We are ready to produce more of our own weapons here in Ukraine. We are ready to work with you in joint production: drones, missiles, etc. Which have proven themselves on the battlefield and can strengthen your people in the defence forces after this war. To achieve this, we need funding. We are ready to quickly produce everything that will help us bring the end of this war closer.

In particular, by pressing Russia decisively for real peace. Let's make this autumn the time when Russian aggression ends. In a way that will restore a credible international security order. We must do this," the President said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived at "Ramstein": Talks with Austin, Pistorius and Scholz are planned. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 