In south, 52 occupiers, and 25 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day. Overflight of 124 reconnaissance UAVs of Russians was recorded

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 52 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 52 people.

The Russians also lost 25 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 portable electronic warfare station;

5 artillery systems;

16 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 motorcycle.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 1 field supply point, 6 dugouts, and 1 unmanned aerial vehicle launch site.

The situation in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces

In addition, it is reported that in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repelling enemy assaults continues.

So, in the Prydniprovsk direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions 5 times. They were repulsed, suffered losses, and retreated.

The enemy made 1 assault in the Orichiv direction but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue to carry out comprehensive measures to maintain positions.

Also, over the past day, the flight of 124 reconnaissance UAVs was recorded in the operational zone.

"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories, the enemy used 202 FPV drones last night and dropped 205 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications," the Southern Defense Forces added.

We will remind you that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 622,720 Russian invaders.