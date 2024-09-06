USA, Ukraine, and EU countries are working on replacement of S-300 air defense complex and R-27 missiles - Austin

The US, Ukraine, and some European countries are working on a replacement for the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and the R-27 air-to-air missile.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said this at the opening of the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

"The United States has also allocated more than $200 million to purchase critical components to enable Ukraine to produce the UAVs and electronic warfare systems it has so effectively deployed," the Pentagon chief said.

According to him, national arms directors are working to meet these needs and accelerate supplies, and the US is providing its industrial bases to meet Ukraine's needs and support them in the long term.

"But for its long-term security, Ukraine has a long way to go. Ukraine must continue to build up its own defense production, and many members of the contact group already support these efforts," the head of the US Department of Defense emphasized.

Also remind, that on September 6, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Ramstein airbase in Germany to participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

