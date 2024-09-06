ENG
Government approves dismissal of Mykyta from post of head of Transcarpathian RMA

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the head of the Transcarpathian RMA, Viktor Mykyta.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The dismissal of Viktor Fedorovych Mykyta from the post of head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration has been agreed," the statement said.

Read more: VR appoints Oleksii Kuleba as Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration

