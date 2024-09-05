VR appoints Oleksii Kuleba as Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration

Today, on 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksii Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the "Voice" People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"240 People`s Deputies voted in favour.

Earlier, the Rada appointed Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice.