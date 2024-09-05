ENG
VR (1889) Ministry of Justice (106) appointment (247) Olha Stefanishyna (72)

VR appoints Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice

Today, on 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Olha Stefanishyna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET informs.

253 MPs voted "in favour".

Read more: Verkhovna Rada dismisses Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna

Earlier, the Rada appointed Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

