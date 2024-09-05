VR appoints Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice

Today, on 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Olha Stefanishyna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

253 MPs voted "in favour".

Earlier, the Rada appointed Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs.